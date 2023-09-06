The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday state witness Jack Buthelezi told the court in 2020 Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi told him police had arrested him for killing Meyiwa with his friends.
During cross-examination by defence lawyers Sipho Ramosepele and Zandile Mshololo, Buthelezi backtracked on his evidence, stating Ntanzi had said: “I am arrested because it is being said I killed Senzo.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
