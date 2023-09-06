South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

06 September 2023 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday state witness Jack Buthelezi told the court in 2020 Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi told him police had arrested him for killing Meyiwa with his friends.

During cross-examination by defence lawyers Sipho Ramosepele and Zandile Mshololo, Buthelezi backtracked on his evidence, stating Ntanzi had said: “I am arrested because it is being said I killed Senzo.”

'Police arrested me for killing Senzo Meyiwa,' Ntanzi told friend

State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Jack Buthelezi, told the Pretoria high court that in 2020, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi told him that ...
News
16 hours ago

Gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen in CIT heist, court hears

The 9mm parabellum pistol found in possession of Mthobisi Prince Mncube and identified as the weapon that killed Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen a year ...
News
1 day ago

‘Back by popular demand’: Mosia to take the stand again in the Meyiwa murder trial

Crime scene expert, Sgt Thabo Mosia will return to the witness box on Tuesday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to iron out issues he has already ...
News
1 day ago

Sangoma who 'recognised' Meyiwa accused at arrest does U-turn in court

Some of the accused had told police they consulted a sangoma, and he was brought in to the station for questioning.
News
1 day ago

Defence argues barrel of gun confirmed to have been used to kill Senzo Meyiwa might have been swapped

The  defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday tried to poke holes in the state's case by casting doubt on the alleged murder weapon, ...
News
4 days ago
