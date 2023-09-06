WATCH: West Rand top cop caught on video in tussle with security guard

Two suspects, one of whom is seen on a video trending on social media platforms in an altercation with two policemen, have been charged with attempted robbery, assault, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Gauteng police management on Wednesday said it was aware of the video, which is trending on social media platforms seemingly depicting two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect who seems to be resisting an arrest.

"The district commissioner of West Rand Maj-Gen Fred Kekana was visiting a member residing in an estate at Ext 10 Westonaria on September 4 when he was denied entrance through a 'makeshift' boom gate to the estate by an alleged ‘security officer'," police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhiuhulwi said.