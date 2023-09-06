South Africa

WATCH: West Rand top cop caught on video in tussle with security guard

06 September 2023 - 22:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two suspects were arrested on charges of attempted robbery, assault, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria following an alleged altercation with police in Westonaria on Monday.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Two suspects, one of whom is seen on a video trending on social media platforms  in an altercation with two policemen, have been charged with attempted robbery, assault, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 

Gauteng police management on Wednesday said it was  aware of the video, which is trending on social media platforms seemingly depicting two officers allegedly assaulting a suspect who seems to be resisting an arrest. 

"The district commissioner of West Rand Maj-Gen Fred Kekana was visiting a member residing in an estate at Ext 10 Westonaria on September 4 when he was denied entrance through a 'makeshift' boom gate to the estate by an alleged ‘security officer'," police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhiuhulwi said. 

She said the security officer reportedly insulted Kekana, who was dressed in full uniform, which resulted in an altercation. 

She said the security officer was not cooperating with police officers. It was later established that the person is not a qualified security officer. 

"Following the altercation, two suspects have since been arrested and they appeared before the Westonaria magistrate’s court on Wednesday," she said. 

The case was postponed until September 29 and both suspects were released on bail of R1,000 each. 

TimesLIVE 

