Informal farmers in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday witnessed their fresh produce being transported to major retailers as part of a new initiative.
Umsinga co-operatives in the Zululand district have partnered with the department of agriculture and rural development in an initiative that is expected to generate over R3m in the next three months.
The major retailers included Boxer and Spar supermarkets.
The partnership is through the Umnotho Kubantu outreach programme which was launched in Tugela Ferry on Tuesday.
Provincial agriculture and rural development MEC Super Zuma was accompanied at the event by minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
The department said the initiative links farmers to the market, accelerates the production of quality produce through education and ultimately assists small-scale and emerging farmers to run profitable businesses.
Siza Khumalo from Umzansi fresh produce market in Clairwood, Durban, said it was difficult for black farmers to penetrate the market.
Khumalo said only a few had benefited from the R1.7bn turnover made last year and it was time to change the narrative.
An unfair role had been played by farming agents who were working with established farmers, depriving emerging rural farmers of an opportunity, he said.
“We want to do things differently, we are going to approach our small farmers and directly purchase from them leaving the responsibility to sell at the market with us. This is guaranteed income for these farmers and we want to create financially stable and independent families.”
Trucks have been procured by the KwaZulu-Natal department and will be dedicated to transporting fresh produce to the markets.
KZN informal farmers to supply fresh produce to big retailers
Seven co-operatives, mainly composed of women farmers, have created more than 1,700 job opportunities contributing towards poverty alleviation.
More than 4,000 KwaZulu-Natal farmers have made a turnover of R151m since the launch of the Umnotho Kubantu Outreach Programme, the department said.
Zuma said in the past, produce from rural areas had gone to waste and families and farmers had lost money because of a lack of markets.
“Our goal is to uplift the dignity of our people, we never want to hear of families going without food. With Umnotho Kubantu, we are going to alleviate poverty, we are creating jobs and upskilling our people. Farmers who are already doing a stellar job will be given verified certificates from the department, certifying them as commercial farmers. Those who are in dire need of water will receive water once we have concluded our borehole and dam projects,” said Zuma.
Dlamini-Zuma said women informal farmers no longer have to relocate, chasing life in the big cities where they are sometimes forced to live in shacks.
“They can create wealth for themselves within their rural communities through these available programmes,” said Dlamini Zuma.
