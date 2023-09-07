Life behind bars for man who raped his niece aged 12

A 43-year-old North West man who raped his 12-year-old niece six years ago will spend life behind bars after being sentenced by the Ga-Rankuwa regional court on Thursday.

The accused, who is not named to avoid identifying the survivor, was only arrested two years ago after the niece reported the initial rape to the police because she feared being raped by her uncle.

The girl and her mother, who is the sister of the accused, were residing in Mothotlung, a short distance from where the accused stays. On January 17 2017, the accused sent the girl to his other stand to clean a shack.

“He subsequently followed her and raped her in the shack. The complainant went to report the matter to her 15-year-old sister, who then conveyed the message to the mother. The mother, however, failed to report the matter to the police,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said.

Mamothame said on January 23 2021, the girl, who had turned 15 - in fear of being raped again - went to the police to report the matter after the accused had continued to touch her inappropriately over some time.

The police subsequently summoned the mother to assist the child in opening the case.

“The mother was described as being hesitant and unsupportive of the daughter’s actions, as the accused was their primary source of financial support,” Mamothame said.

The court also ordered that his name be placed on the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

North West director of public prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari praised the prosecutor, advocate Mummy Mosonodi, Const Caroline Mothemane and the Thuthuzela Care Centre for bringing the perpetrator to book. The care centres are one-stop facilities aimed at reducing secondary victimisation for rape survivors and to build a case ready for a successful prosecution.

TimesLIVE