South Africa

SIU aims to recover R76m after SCA dismisses engineering firm's appeal application

SIU probe finds municipality piggybacked on existing contract between Mphaphuli Consulting and Vhembe district municipality to electrify villages

07 September 2023 - 14:30
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
The SIU says the ruling by the SCA paves the way for a civil claim against the engineering company to recover about R76m to start in the Limpopo High Court.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs an application brought by an engineering company which tried to set aside a ruling involving an investigation into a multimillion-rand contract to electrify Limpopo villages.

Mphaphuli Consulting, owned by Lufuno Mphaphuli, approached the SCA to appeal a high court order granted to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) after its investigation of a contract relating to electrification of villages under the Greater Tubatse municipality (now Fetakgomo Tubatse) in 2013.

The SIU found the municipality piggybacked on an existing contract between Mphaphuli Consulting and Vhembe district municipality to electrify villages. However, the terms of the contract were changed to increase pricing, resulting in overpayment of about R76m.

Mphaphuli wanted the court to review the SIU report, which had been handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The second highest court in the land on Monday dismissed Mphaphuli's application with costs after an oral hearing on August 29.

“The SIU welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as it settles the question of whether the SIU was empowered to investigate the electrification of villages under Greater Tubatse municipality and also paves way for a civil claim against the engineering company to recover about R76m,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

This would soon start in the Limpopo High Court, he said on Thursday.

The SIU instituted a civil claim in 2017 in the Limpopo High Court to recover losses suffered by the Greater Tubatse municipality.

“Mphaphuli Consulting brought an application to review and set aside the SIU report and to seek an order compelling the SIU to stop steps taken against the engineering company which emanated from the SIU investigation,” Kganyago said.

Mphaphuli said the SCA case had “nothing to do with the R76m” which the SIU wants to pursue.

He believes the SIU was deliberately creating a narrative meant to label him as corrupt.

“Why is there no preservation order sought against my assets [to recover that R76m]? They are hallucinating on recovering the R76m,” said Mphaphuli. 

He was briefing attorneys to “combine my claim of R500m against the SUI and their R76m claim against me”.

The timeline of the SIU probe of Project Mabone in villages under the Greater Tubatse municipality in Limpopo.
The timeline of the SIU probe of Project Mabone in villages under the Greater Tubatse municipality in Limpopo.
Image: SIU

The SIU had been looking into matters of the Greater Tubatse municipality under proclamation R52 of 2014 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration.

The Limpopo High Court dismissed Mphaphuli's application with costs in March last year. 

Meanwhile, Mphaphuli Consulting had been embroiled in a legal dispute with the municipality since it was appointed in 2013 to electrify several villages, with the initial amount of the contract R168m. Due to an addendum in the contract and an addition to the villages to be electrified, the amount increased to R326m.

The municipality tried to terminate the contract, accusing the company of not doing some of the contracted work.

Mphaphuli then took the matter to court to challenge the municipality’s decision and the Polokwane high court ordered the municipality to pay the company R41m.

In March 2017, the municipality’s court bid to cancel Mphaphuli’s contracts failed in the SCA.

TimesLIVE

