South Africa

Ten years in jail for Ga-Rankuwa cable thief

07 September 2023 - 18:47 By TimesLIVE
A man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail after being found carrying 400 metres of cable belonging to Eskom in Ga-Rankuwa last year. File image
Image: 123RF/123ucas

A man who was spotted through surveillance cameras in Ga-Rankuwa last year carrying a cable belonging to Eskom has been sentenced to an effective 10 year jail term. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said Ofentse Kau’s conviction and sentence for cable theft on Thursday is a result of his apprehension by the Eskom security officers at its Ga-Rankuwa site on October 20 2022.

Kau, 35, was carrying 400m commercial copper cable, which was meant for replacement. 

“He was subsequently handed to the police and charged with cable theft. He pleaded guilty to the offence and the court also denied him bail.” 

Mamothame said the Ga-Rankuwa regional court’s jail term was 15 years, with five years of the sentence suspended five years. 

TimesLIVE 

