South Africa

Vehicles on fire at Randburg magistrate's court

07 September 2023 - 19:23 By TimesLIVE
Four vehicles caught alight inside the Randburg magistrate's court parking area on Thursday morning.
Image: Twitter/X Spura Maluda

Four cars caught fire at a parking lot inside the Randburg magistrate’s court premises on Thursday morning.

There were no injuries. 

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services said it responded to an incident at 9am and the Randburg firefighters extinguished the four vehicles.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

