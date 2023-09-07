Vehicles on fire at Randburg magistrate's court
07 September 2023 - 19:23
Four cars caught fire at a parking lot inside the Randburg magistrate’s court premises on Thursday morning.
There were no injuries.
The City of Johannesburg emergency management services said it responded to an incident at 9am and the Randburg firefighters extinguished the four vehicles.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
