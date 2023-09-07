South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand

07 September 2023 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy: SABC News

A new witness is expected to take the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday.

Five men stand accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus in 2014.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Police arrested me for killing Senzo Meyiwa,' Ntanzi told friend

State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Jack Buthelezi, told the Pretoria high court that in 2020, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi told him that ...
News
1 day ago

Senzo Meyiwa defence lawyers in the dark about new witness statement

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has granted the defence lawyers representing the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa a full day to consult ...
News
22 hours ago

‘Back by popular demand’: Mosia to take the stand again in the Meyiwa murder trial

Crime scene expert, Sgt Thabo Mosia will return to the witness box on Tuesday in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to iron out issues he has already ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Meet 'PIBOT,' the robot who can fly planes Sci-Tech
  2. OBITUARY | Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with a heart Business
  3. Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: new witness takes the stand South Africa
  5. Grant beneficiaries back in post office queues after promise of resolved ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...