South Africa

Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's case

08 September 2023 - 15:00
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Hawks have arrested a Cape Town lawyer for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case. Stock photo.
The Hawks have arrested a Cape Town lawyer for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A Cape Town lawyer swapped his spot in court for the dock after the Hawks arrested him for allegedly attempting to bribe a prosecutor to suppress his client's case.

Phuti Given Mothemane, 35, appeared in the regional court in Bellville on Friday after his arrest by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said Mothemane’s case dates to September 2022.

Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000

There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.
News
4 hours ago

Mothemane allegedly approached “a member of the National Prosecuting Authority and offered R50,000 to file representations in favour of his client or make the state's case disappear”.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and executed by the serious corruption investigation team, hence the arrest,” said Vukubi.

Mothemane was released on R5,000 bail. He will be back in court on October 9.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect wanted in Mpumalanga for R14.7m Eskom theft bust in seaside Cape suburb after a decade

A 55-year-old suspect sought by the Hawks in Mpumalanga in connection with a R14.7m theft at Eskom has been arrested in the Western Cape, 10 years ...
News
3 hours ago

Cape Town high court overturns law enforcement officer’s double murder conviction

A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been cleared of a double murder conviction after shooting undercover cop in January 2020.
News
2 days ago

Former fisheries boss arrested for ‘failure to report fraud’

Siphokazi Ndudane faces two counts of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed South Africa
  2. Reduction in load-shedding stages from Saturday morning South Africa
  3. Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's ... South Africa
  4. How to check web links are legit and buying a used car just got less risky Consumer Live
  5. Councillor released without charge in Joburg property hijack case South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...