Lengthy jail terms for taxi owners turned hitmen in Atteridgeville

08 September 2023 - 07:22 By TimesLIVE
Two taxi owners have received life in prison sentences. File image
Image: MASI LOSI

Two taxi owners who went on a spree of violence against rivals have been sentenced to life imprisonment thanks to a decorated police officer who took on the investigation.

The Pretoria high court on Thursday sentenced Isaac Gabangaye Sikhakhane, 39, to one life term and 25 years’ imprisonment. Nkosinathi Hadebe, 35, received two life terms and 15 years’ imprisonment.

They were convicted of multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the two were successfully linked to incidents related to taxi violence around Atteridgeville and Vosloorus between 2019 and 2021. Sikhakhane was arrested in June 2021 f and Hadebe in September that same year.

“Sikhankhane and Hadebe were both taxi owners who operated without permits around Atteridgeville. They attacked and murdered taxi operators who wanted to oust them,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The case was assigned to Sgt Ziphozonke Ndima, a detective attached to the Gauteng serious and violent crime investigations: taxi violence unit. He was assisted by Sgt Kenneth Maluleke and Sgt Lovedelia Hlungwani.

“The team gained the trust of key witnesses and ensured they attended court proceedings which resulted in a solid case against the accused.

“Ndima strives for service excellence and has three certificates of commendation under his belt awarded by the national commissioner in 2018, 2020 and 2022.”

Nevhuhulwi said Hadebe has also been linked to the murder of a taxi owner in Limpopo who had run away from Atteridgeville in a failed bid for safety. He is set to appear before the Morebeng court in Limpopo on this charge later this month.

