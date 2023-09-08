South Africa

Reduction in load-shedding stages from Saturday morning

08 September 2023 - 16:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented form Saturday morning after almost a week of stage 6. Stock photo
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented form Saturday morning after almost a week of stage 6. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from Saturday at 5am after the recovery of some power generation units. 

Eskom said load-shedding was reduced from stage 6 to stage 5 at 5am on Friday and will continue until 5am on Saturday. Stage 3 will be implemented until 4pm on Saturday, when stage 4 will resume until 5am on Sunday.  

Stage 1 load-shedding will start from 5am on Sunday until 4pm, when it will move to stage 4 until midnight. 

“Breakdowns have dropped to 15,895MW of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,474MW,” said Eskom. 

“Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power station returned to service.”

Delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations also contributed to load-shedding, it added.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

See load-shedding in a positive light, says Ramaphosa on stage 6

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans will have to brace themselves for continued rolling blackouts as Eskom carries out planned maintenance.
Politics
2 days ago

Eskom pinning hopes on Kusile units' early return to ease load-shedding amid ramped up maintenance

Eskom is pinning its hopes on the expected early return to service of three units at Kusile power station to help cushion consumers against higher ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Electricity minister dances his way to stage 6 load-shedding

As Eskom’s generating capacity weakened at the weekend, leading to worsened load-shedding, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa trended on ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed South Africa
  2. Reduction in load-shedding stages from Saturday morning South Africa
  3. Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's ... South Africa
  4. How to check web links are legit and buying a used car just got less risky Consumer Live
  5. Councillor released without charge in Joburg property hijack case South Africa

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...