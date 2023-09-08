Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from Saturday at 5am after the recovery of some power generation units.
Eskom said load-shedding was reduced from stage 6 to stage 5 at 5am on Friday and will continue until 5am on Saturday. Stage 3 will be implemented until 4pm on Saturday, when stage 4 will resume until 5am on Sunday.
Stage 1 load-shedding will start from 5am on Sunday until 4pm, when it will move to stage 4 until midnight.
“Breakdowns have dropped to 15,895MW of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,474MW,” said Eskom.
“Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power station returned to service.”
Delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations also contributed to load-shedding, it added.
TimesLIVE
Reduction in load-shedding stages from Saturday morning
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from Saturday at 5am after the recovery of some power generation units.
Eskom said load-shedding was reduced from stage 6 to stage 5 at 5am on Friday and will continue until 5am on Saturday. Stage 3 will be implemented until 4pm on Saturday, when stage 4 will resume until 5am on Sunday.
Stage 1 load-shedding will start from 5am on Sunday until 4pm, when it will move to stage 4 until midnight.
“Breakdowns have dropped to 15,895MW of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,474MW,” said Eskom.
“Over the past 48 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Kendal power stations was taken offline for repairs. In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power station returned to service.”
Delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations also contributed to load-shedding, it added.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
See load-shedding in a positive light, says Ramaphosa on stage 6
Eskom pinning hopes on Kusile units' early return to ease load-shedding amid ramped up maintenance
WATCH | Electricity minister dances his way to stage 6 load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos