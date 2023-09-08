South Africa

Tshwane metro cops and accomplice nabbed for alleged truck hijacking on R21 south

08 September 2023 - 09:56
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two Tshwane metro police officers and their accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.
Two Tshwane metro police officers and their accomplice are expected to appear in court soon.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two Tshwane metro police officers and an accomplice allegedly involved in a truck hijacking syndicate operating on the R21 were arrested on Thursday.  

Ekurhuleni metro police spotted and stopped a truck and a “suspicious” BMW on the R21, spokesperson  Lt-Gen Kelebogile Thepa said.

 

“Based on the suspicion of the officers, they [made] a vehicle inquiry check and the vehicle came out as having been recovered,” she said. 

The third suspect, driving the truck, saw the metro police vehicle slowing and sped past the officers.

“This was after the occupants of the BMW, corrupt officers, were interrogated by the metro officers and a chase ensued, which saw the vehicle abandoned on the R21 southbound before the R562 off-ramp.”  

The officers pursued the suspects on foot and apprehended them in nearby bush. 

Thepa said preliminary reports suggested the truck driver was abducted and dropped off in the Bapsfontein area.  

The suspects are charged with truck hijacking and possession of suspected stolen goods.  

“The truck was taken to Aerton police yard for processing. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.”  

 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property meant for metro police

Senior member of the SA Police Service may also be involved, according to metro police investigation
News
21 hours ago

Find out who ordered the hit because guns for hire are replaceable, says expert

This begs the question: why are many hitmen represented by top attorneys?
News
1 day ago

Senior police investigator to appear before Scopa's Eskom hearing on September 12

Senior police investigator Brig Jaap Burger is scheduled to appear before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) next month to ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Two Tshwane metro cops arrested for operating outside jurisdiction as city ... South Africa
  2. Joburg councillor arrested over hijacking of R40m property meant for metro ... News

Latest

  1. CCC spokesperson flees country after Zimbabwe police offer cash reward for ... Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. Tshwane metro cops and accomplice nabbed for alleged truck hijacking on R21 ... South Africa
  4. Uganda says its operations in Congo have killed 567 IS-allied fighters Africa
  5. Ten workers killed in gas accident in China's Inner Mongolia region World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...