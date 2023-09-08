Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed

The first two accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have denied being in Vosloorus on October 26 2014 when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, through their lawyer Sipho Ramosepele, denied they were at Sfiso Gwabeni Zungu's place on October 26 2014 as alleged by state witness Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.
Zungu testified on Thursday he only realised years later the men he had spent time with on that day at a get-together in a Vosloorus hostel at his nephew Gwabeni's place were the ones who had murdered the footballer.
Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In his evidence, Zungu testified that on that night, Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky.
Ramosepele said Sibiya had said he had seen Zungu for the first time in 2019 when he was in the company of Gwabeni.
Ntanzi had denied knowing Zungu, saying the first time he had seen him was in court on Thursday, Ramosepele said.
This is despite Zungu identifying Ntanzi in one of the pictures downloaded from Mncube's phone that was taken on October 26 2014 and shown in court on Thursday.
Zungu identified Mncube and himself in the picture, pointing at a person whose face cannot be seen.
Zungu said their assertion that they were not in Vosloorus on the day of the murder was not true.
“That is just a lie,” said Zungu.
Sibiya and Ntanzi denied being in Gauteng on the weekend of the murder.
Sibiya said when he lost his job in 2013, he moved back home to KwaZulu-Natal, returning to Gauteng in 2015.
However, Zungu said: “But I saw him in Vosloorus, I was with him and drank beer with him. I also dropped him at home.”
Ntanzi said when he knocked off from work on October 25 2014, he embarked on a trip to KwaZulu-Natal.
“So he was not in Gauteng that weekend when the incident happened,” said Ramosepele.
Ramosepele also said the testimony by Zungu that Sibiya gave Gwabeni a .38 revolver was false.
“I think that's just a way of him defending himself but he knows the truth,” said Zungu.
Ntanzi also said Zungu's evidence that he had seen him at Sfiso Gwabeni Zungu's place changing from a black hoodie to a grey one was false.
Sibiya and Ntanzi have denied any involvement in the killing of Meyiwa.
“As I have already said: I never saw them killing him. That is why I didn't want to tell lies by saying I saw them killing him,” Zungu said.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The first two accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have denied being in Vosloorus on October 26 2014 when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, through their lawyer Sipho Ramosepele, denied they were at Sfiso Gwabeni Zungu's place on October 26 2014 as alleged by state witness Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.
Zungu testified on Thursday he only realised years later the men he had spent time with on that day at a get-together in a Vosloorus hostel at his nephew Gwabeni's place were the ones who had murdered the footballer.
Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In his evidence, Zungu testified that on that night, Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky.
Ramosepele said Sibiya had said he had seen Zungu for the first time in 2019 when he was in the company of Gwabeni.
Ntanzi had denied knowing Zungu, saying the first time he had seen him was in court on Thursday, Ramosepele said.
This is despite Zungu identifying Ntanzi in one of the pictures downloaded from Mncube's phone that was taken on October 26 2014 and shown in court on Thursday.
Zungu identified Mncube and himself in the picture, pointing at a person whose face cannot be seen.
Zungu said their assertion that they were not in Vosloorus on the day of the murder was not true.
“That is just a lie,” said Zungu.
Sibiya and Ntanzi denied being in Gauteng on the weekend of the murder.
Sibiya said when he lost his job in 2013, he moved back home to KwaZulu-Natal, returning to Gauteng in 2015.
However, Zungu said: “But I saw him in Vosloorus, I was with him and drank beer with him. I also dropped him at home.”
Ntanzi said when he knocked off from work on October 25 2014, he embarked on a trip to KwaZulu-Natal.
“So he was not in Gauteng that weekend when the incident happened,” said Ramosepele.
Ramosepele also said the testimony by Zungu that Sibiya gave Gwabeni a .38 revolver was false.
“I think that's just a way of him defending himself but he knows the truth,” said Zungu.
Ntanzi also said Zungu's evidence that he had seen him at Sfiso Gwabeni Zungu's place changing from a black hoodie to a grey one was false.
Sibiya and Ntanzi have denied any involvement in the killing of Meyiwa.
“As I have already said: I never saw them killing him. That is why I didn't want to tell lies by saying I saw them killing him,” Zungu said.
The trial continues.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
'Senzo Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky': witness tells court
KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning
Witness only realised years later that he was with Meyiwa murder suspects on day of murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos