South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

08 September 2023 - 10:13 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

On Thursday a witness testified that the accused celebrated Meyiwa's death with a bottle of whisky.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Witness only realised years later that he was with Meyiwa murder suspects on day of murder

A state witness has told the Pretoria high court that he only realised years later that the men he was with on October 26 2014 at a get-together in a ...
News
13 hours ago

'Senzo Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky': witness tells court

A state witness testified that after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered on October 26 2014, one of the five men accused of killing him announced his death at ...
News
19 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa defence lawyers in the dark about new witness statement

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has granted the defence lawyers representing the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa a full day to consult ...
News
1 day ago
