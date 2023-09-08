Mackenzie said 106 drivers were arrested for offences ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding to bribery and possession of drugs. A total of 21 crashes occurred during this period and 21 fatalities were recorded.
“On Friday, September 1, provincial traffic inspectors searched a light delivery vehicle at a K78 roadblock on the N1 and found 15kg of dagga worth R150,000.
“The driver was arrested. This is another example of our excellent standard of traffic law enforcement in partnership with other role players, such as the South African Police Service, municipal enforcement agencies and neighbouring provinces.”
TimesLIVE
Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie appalled by alarming surge in speeding motorists
Image: Supplied
Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie is “appalled” at speeding motorists.
On Friday, Mackenzie said provincial traffic services arrested four people last week for speeding and “recorded 316 speeding offences in the province”.
“These include a vehicle travelling at 173km/h in a 120km/h zone. This is unacceptable,” he said.
“I am appalled at the reckless behaviour of drivers who refuse to abide by laws designed for the safety of all road users. Speeding is one example of this behaviour which too often causes crashes and fatalities.
Commuter safety agreement signed as taxi task team seeks common ground on impoundments in Cape Town
“While the 24/7, 365 days a year presence of provincial traffic services on our roads has a significant impact on safety, all road users need to step up and take responsibility for reducing our alarmingly high number of traffic fatalities.”
Mackenzie said between August 28 and September 3 traffic officers conducted 299 roadblocks, stopped 39,032 vehicles and issued 9,967 fines.
He said 18 vehicles were impounded while 200 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.
Santaco goes to court over latest taxi impoundments in Cape Town
Mackenzie said 106 drivers were arrested for offences ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding to bribery and possession of drugs. A total of 21 crashes occurred during this period and 21 fatalities were recorded.
“On Friday, September 1, provincial traffic inspectors searched a light delivery vehicle at a K78 roadblock on the N1 and found 15kg of dagga worth R150,000.
“The driver was arrested. This is another example of our excellent standard of traffic law enforcement in partnership with other role players, such as the South African Police Service, municipal enforcement agencies and neighbouring provinces.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis stands firm on taxi impoundments
Chikunga says City of Cape Town is key to ending violent taxi strike
Santaco recalls all taxis in response to vehicle impoundment stand-off with City of Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos