Inkatha Freedom Party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died at the age of 95 almost two months after being admitted to hospital for treatment after a complication from a procedure for back pain management.
Born in 1928, the Zulu prince, who grew up in the royal palace of KwaDlamahlahla, was one of the most prominent politicians of his time, founding the IFP in 1975.
In a piece penned for the Sunday Times on his 93rd birthday, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, a member of the IFP executive, described him as "a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to all those who aspire to public office. The final lesson from his leadership is that a leader produces more leaders."
In July 2021, as KwaZulu-Natal reeled from violent protests, Buthelezi said in a statement: "This is an internal war against ourselves, and South Africa cannot survive it. Ours was already a country on its knees. Such unchecked destruction will finish off any chance of recovery or economic survival. If there is any fear in acting against the perpetrators, that fear must be set aside for the sake of us all."
Below is a gallery of pictures of his life, celebrating his achievements and controversies.
MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: A life in pictures
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Arena Archives/Moffat Zungu
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Sowetan
Image: Dennis Cook
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Horace Potter
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Juhan Kuus
Image: Pat Seboko
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Sowetan
Image: Mandla Mkhize
Image: Arena Archives
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Jackie Clausen
Image: Esa Alexander
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Arena Archives
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
