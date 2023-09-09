South Africa

MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: A life in pictures

09 September 2023 - 07:10 By TIMESLIVE
August 31, 2018. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at his 90th Birthday Celebration in Durban ICC Arena.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Inkatha Freedom Party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died at the age of 95 almost two months after being admitted to hospital for treatment after a complication from a procedure for back pain management. 

Born in 1928, the Zulu prince, who grew up in the royal palace of KwaDlamahlahla, was one of the most prominent politicians of his time, founding the IFP in 1975.

In a piece penned for the Sunday Times on his 93rd birthday, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, a member of the IFP executive, described him as "a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to all those who aspire to public office. The final lesson from his leadership is that a leader produces more leaders."

In July 2021, as KwaZulu-Natal reeled from violent protests, Buthelezi said in a statement: "This is an internal war against ourselves, and South Africa cannot survive it. Ours was already a country on its knees. Such unchecked destruction will finish off any chance of recovery or economic survival. If there is any fear in acting against the perpetrators, that fear must be set aside for the sake of us all."

Below is a gallery of pictures of his life, celebrating his achievements and controversies.

7 May 1969. Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi and his mother Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu.
Image: Arena Archives
Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi being draped in a leopard skin by his wife Irine Mzila flanked by their friends Marina Maponya and Richard Maponya.
Image: Arena Archives
Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi arriving at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Arena Archives/Moffat Zungu
11 November 1992. Joe Slovo and Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the Sowetan CCV Community Builder of the Year awards held at the Joburg Sun.
Image: Arena Archives
Mangosuthu Buthelezi places a wreath on the grave of Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme
Image: Arena Archives
31 October 1988. Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi during the turbulent '80s.
Image: Sowetan
24 November 1986. President Ronald Reagan meets in the White House, Oval Office with Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Image: Dennis Cook
11 March 1978. Mangosuthu Buthelezi with his bodyguard with a revolver after Buthelezi quit Robert Sobukwe's funeral.
Image: Arena Archives
21 November 1993. IFP leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi at his Ulundi office.
Image: Horace Potter
11 March 1978. Mangosuthu Buthelezi flees Robert Sobukwe's funeral held in Graaff-Reinet
Image: Arena Archives
01 September 1991. Mangosuthu Buthelezi during Shaka's Day.
Image: Juhan Kuus
16 October 1999. ANC president Thabo Mbeki and Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the Inkatha Freedom Party after the Thokoza Memorial Monument unveiling ceremony held in the East Rand.
Image: Pat Seboko
1970. Helen Suzman chats to Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Arena Archives
14 September 1991. South African president F.W. De Klerk, ANC leader Nelson Mandela and IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: Sowetan
23 April 2007. Mangosuthu Buthelezi kisses Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the 4th World Congress of Rural Women official opening at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC Arena.
Image: Mandla Mkhize
1994. Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Nelson Mandela and Pik botha stand at the back of an LDV as it drives through the crowds in Orlando, Soweto.
Image: Arena Archives
August 3 2016. IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi casts his vote at the Mahlabathini Tribal Court in Ulundi.
Image: Thuli Dlamini
29 September 2019. King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala sing with the warriors at the commemoration of King Shaka at Stanger High School fields in KwaDukuza.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
4 November 2011. Mangosuthu Buthelezi hands Prince Charles a carved stone statue of King Cetshwayo at King Zwelithini's palace in Ulundi
Image: Jackie Clausen
12 February 2015. IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi during the state of the nation sitting at parliament in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander
29 October 2022. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi receives a gift from King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
3 December 1971. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi sings praises to an emotional King Zwelithini during his coronation in Nongoma.
Image: Arena Archives
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

