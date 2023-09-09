'My prayers go out to the Zulu nation,' says Ramaphosa, following passing of Buthelezi

Born at the Ceza Swedish Missionary Hospital in the Mahlabathini District on August 27 1928, he was the son of Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, the daughter of King Dinuzulu and granddaughter of King Cetshwayo.
He was raised in KwaDlamahlahla Palace.
In his formative years, he attended Impumalanga Primary School in Mahashini in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, and later went to Adams College in Amanzimtoti, where he matriculated.
He furthered his education at the University of Fort Hare, where he studied Bantu administration and Roman-Dutch and criminal law. He joined the ANC Youth League in 1949 while at the university.
On July 2 1952 he married his late wife Irene Mzila, a nurse at St Faith’s in Durban. The couple had three sons and four daughters. The following year, as the first son, he became inkosi of the Buthelezi clan.
He became the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation in 1968, serving King Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon and late king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu for more than 50 years. He was instrumental in the ascension to the throne of King Zwelithini’s heir, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
In 1972 Buthelezi became the chief executive councillor of the KwaZulu Legislative Assembly and in March 1975 established Inkatha Yenkululeko yeSizwe (the IFP).
During negotiations for democracy, Buthelezi represented the IFP, but in the run-up to the 1994 elections he withdrew therefrom as political violence erupted between IFP and ANC supporters.
Just before the elections, however, he made a last-minute dash to include his party on the ballot papers.
In 1994 his party entered the government of National Unity and he served as minister of home affairs until 2004 in late former president Nelson Mandela’s cabinet.
In 2019, after 44 years at the helm, the IFP announced that Buthelezi would step down from active politics and hand over the baton to Velenkosini Hlabisa.
Buthelezi recently publicly clashed with King kaZwelithini over the running of the Ingonyama Trust. The traditional prime minister disagreed with the king’s decision to appoint inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the chairperson of its board. Buthelezi held several meetings with izinduna and members of the royal family to express his unhappiness with the king.
'My prayers go out to the Zulu nation,' says Ramaphosa, following passing of Buthelezi
IFP founder was also the traditional prime minister of the Zulu of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died at the age of 95.
uMntwana waKwaPhindangene died in hospital after being admitted almost two months ago following complications following a back-pain management procedure.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement issued early Saturday: "I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party," the president said in a statement.
"Prince Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation."
Buthelezi turned 95 two weeks ago.
"My thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to shareuMntwana waKwaPhindangene’s extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party," Ramaphosa said.
"Announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country’s history for seven decades.
"We shall, in due course, reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of our nation.
"At this point in time, we embrace the Buthelezi clan in their mourning and pray that the soul of the Prince rests in peace."
There has been an outpouring of well wishes since Buthelezi’s family announced he had been hospitalised for routine tests on July 14.
.
Buthelezi was an influential figure in South African politics and in his later life, acted as a voice of reason in parliament during chaotic sessions involving EFF MPs.
MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: A life in pictures
Born at the Ceza Swedish Missionary Hospital in the Mahlabathini District on August 27 1928, he was the son of Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, the daughter of King Dinuzulu and granddaughter of King Cetshwayo.
He was raised in KwaDlamahlahla Palace.
In his formative years, he attended Impumalanga Primary School in Mahashini in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, and later went to Adams College in Amanzimtoti, where he matriculated.
He furthered his education at the University of Fort Hare, where he studied Bantu administration and Roman-Dutch and criminal law. He joined the ANC Youth League in 1949 while at the university.
On July 2 1952 he married his late wife Irene Mzila, a nurse at St Faith’s in Durban. The couple had three sons and four daughters. The following year, as the first son, he became inkosi of the Buthelezi clan.
He became the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation in 1968, serving King Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon and late king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu for more than 50 years. He was instrumental in the ascension to the throne of King Zwelithini’s heir, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
In 1972 Buthelezi became the chief executive councillor of the KwaZulu Legislative Assembly and in March 1975 established Inkatha Yenkululeko yeSizwe (the IFP).
During negotiations for democracy, Buthelezi represented the IFP, but in the run-up to the 1994 elections he withdrew therefrom as political violence erupted between IFP and ANC supporters.
Just before the elections, however, he made a last-minute dash to include his party on the ballot papers.
In 1994 his party entered the government of National Unity and he served as minister of home affairs until 2004 in late former president Nelson Mandela’s cabinet.
In 2019, after 44 years at the helm, the IFP announced that Buthelezi would step down from active politics and hand over the baton to Velenkosini Hlabisa.
Buthelezi recently publicly clashed with King kaZwelithini over the running of the Ingonyama Trust. The traditional prime minister disagreed with the king’s decision to appoint inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as the chairperson of its board. Buthelezi held several meetings with izinduna and members of the royal family to express his unhappiness with the king.
READ MORE:
Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery
Mangosuthu Buthelezi readmitted to hospital for post-surgery complication
Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised but ‘not critically ill’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos