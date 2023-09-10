‘Notorious hitmen, intimidation, death threats' - details revealed in witness statement in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

On Thursday, Zungu gave crucial evidence about what happened that night that might have been the key to unravelling the murder case that took police years to crack.
Zungu placed all five accused in Vosloorus on October 26 2014, also pointing out some of them in pictures downloaded on Mncube's phone that were taken on the day.
Zungu testified he only realised years later that the men were the ones who murdered the footballer.
He testified that on the day of the murder, he had spent time earlier with his nephew Sifiso Zungu, known as Gwabeni, and family members, including the accused, drinking and having fun.
Later that evening, he said he saw some of the accused entering the hostel room in a hurry.
'I know they are hitmen'
“Around 9pm on the very same day, I noticed Sibiya, Ntanzi and Mncube walking after each other to Gwabeni's bedroom, coming from outside. I stood up and followed them as I was suspicious of the manner in which they entered the house. I could see there was something wrong,” he said
In the room, he saw Sibiya holding a .38 revolver and Mncube holding a 9mm pistol.
“I asked them why they had firearms in their hands and asked them where they were coming from. No-one responded. I then took the .38 special firearm from Gwabeni's hands and looked at it ... He said ... the firearm belonged to Nkani,” he said.
The court has already heard from several witnesses that the shot that killed Meyiwa was fired from a 9mm gun found on Mncube when he was arrested on a separate matter in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in 2015 — a year after Meyiwa's killing.
Zungu told the court that Meyiwa's death was celebrated with a bottle of whisky. “Muzi drew everyone's attention and asked if we have heard that Senzo Meyiwa has died.
“He was asking loudly as if he was making an announcement. He looked very proud and very excited about the announcement.” Zungu said that none of the others had known about Meyiwa's death as it had not yet been announced in the media.
'Suspicion of knowing the murderers'
When Zungu saw a newspaper article on October 28 2014, he noticed that the sketch of one of the suspects fitted the description of Ntanzi and that he was wearing a black hoodie top. He also noticed that the other suspect had dreadlocks which resembled those of Mncube.
“I then started to be suspicious for the fact that on the day they were carrying firearms and fitted the description of the suspects mentioned and also that (Ntanzi) was wearing a black hoodie top.”
When he heard of an arrest of a suspect, he withdrew his suspicions and never followed up. He heard later that the suspect arrested had been released.
‘Notorious hitmen, intimidation, death threats' - details revealed in witness statement in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
This past week a witness statement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed links and details possibly confirming that the five accused are responsible for the soccer star's murder.
Hitmen, family criminal ties, murder weapons, death threats and intimidation are some of the aspects that came to light as the statement of Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu was read into the record on Friday in the Pretoria high court.
This is as the court continues to hear evidence from state witnesses in the murder trial.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of killing the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
According to eyewitnesses, Meyiwa was killed after two intruders entered the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, intending to rob them of their valuables during a gathering with family and friends.
The court has also heard that his suspected killers feasted at a gathering of their own in Vosloorus at which they celebrated his death that evening with a bottle of whisky, announcing his demise before word was out.
On Thursday, Zungu gave crucial evidence about what happened that night that might have been the key to unravelling the murder case that took police years to crack.
Zungu placed all five accused in Vosloorus on October 26 2014, also pointing out some of them in pictures downloaded on Mncube's phone that were taken on the day.
Zungu testified he only realised years later that the men were the ones who murdered the footballer.
He testified that on the day of the murder, he had spent time earlier with his nephew Sifiso Zungu, known as Gwabeni, and family members, including the accused, drinking and having fun.
Later that evening, he said he saw some of the accused entering the hostel room in a hurry.
'I know they are hitmen'
“Around 9pm on the very same day, I noticed Sibiya, Ntanzi and Mncube walking after each other to Gwabeni's bedroom, coming from outside. I stood up and followed them as I was suspicious of the manner in which they entered the house. I could see there was something wrong,” he said
In the room, he saw Sibiya holding a .38 revolver and Mncube holding a 9mm pistol.
“I asked them why they had firearms in their hands and asked them where they were coming from. No-one responded. I then took the .38 special firearm from Gwabeni's hands and looked at it ... He said ... the firearm belonged to Nkani,” he said.
The court has already heard from several witnesses that the shot that killed Meyiwa was fired from a 9mm gun found on Mncube when he was arrested on a separate matter in Cleveland, Johannesburg, in 2015 — a year after Meyiwa's killing.
Zungu told the court that Meyiwa's death was celebrated with a bottle of whisky. “Muzi drew everyone's attention and asked if we have heard that Senzo Meyiwa has died.
“He was asking loudly as if he was making an announcement. He looked very proud and very excited about the announcement.” Zungu said that none of the others had known about Meyiwa's death as it had not yet been announced in the media.
'Suspicion of knowing the murderers'
When Zungu saw a newspaper article on October 28 2014, he noticed that the sketch of one of the suspects fitted the description of Ntanzi and that he was wearing a black hoodie top. He also noticed that the other suspect had dreadlocks which resembled those of Mncube.
“I then started to be suspicious for the fact that on the day they were carrying firearms and fitted the description of the suspects mentioned and also that (Ntanzi) was wearing a black hoodie top.”
When he heard of an arrest of a suspect, he withdrew his suspicions and never followed up. He heard later that the suspect arrested had been released.
KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning
'Death threats'
According to Zungu, on November 18 2018, he was almost murdered by Sibiya's relatives next to his home in Thembisa.
“I was passing by the vehicle, I saw three occupants one of whom is known to me as Nkazimulo Ntuli and is related to Muzi Sibiya and Ntuli.
“Nkazimulo extended his hand holding a firearm and pointed it towards my direction. The firearm was a black pistol. I could see he was trying to aim and shoot at me and I started to run away towards the direction of the shop and jumped into people's yards until I got home,” Zungu said.
He said Sibiya acknowledged he was aware that his relatives wanted to kill him because they believed he was selling them out to the police for their involvement in the murder of Meyiwa.
Zungu confirmed that in 2014, Mncube had dreadlocks and a gold tooth.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed
'Senzo Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky': witness tells court
Witness only realised years later that he was with Meyiwa murder suspects on day of murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos