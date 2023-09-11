South Africa

If you love moist biltong, read this

Study reveals concerns over listeriosis-causing pathogen across beef production

11 September 2023 - 11:47
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Researchers are recommending a follow-up study of moist biltong to determine its ability to support the growth of the pathogen and assess the risk posed to consumers. File image.
Researchers are recommending a follow-up study of moist biltong to determine its ability to support the growth of the pathogen and assess the risk posed to consumers. File image.
Image: Ray Hartley

A study conducted by the University of Pretoria (UP) on the prevalence of food-borne Listeria monocytogenes in beef and beef production reveals concerns regarding the levels of the listeriosis-causing pathogen across the beef production system.

The study was conducted by UP’s team of experts at some abattoirs and retailers in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West.  

The research by the faculty of veterinary science and the Agricultural Research Council-Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute (ARC-OVI) showed that, among other findings, 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs in one of the provinces were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.  

This meant that contaminated carcasses had the potential to enter the food chain as beef and beef products sold at retail outlets in the province.  

Listeria monocytogenes is a food-borne pathogen that causes listeriosis, a life-threatening disease that could cause miscarriage and stillbirth among pregnant women. 

Most human cases are associated with the consumption of ready-to-eat foods, and the risk of illness increases with the number of cells ingested. The pathogen is able to survive and multiply at the refrigerated temperatures at which foods are stored to prevent spoilage. 

Putrid smell of animal intestines leads EMPD to illegal meat processing facility in Petit, Ekurhuleni

Law enforcement officials  found slaughtered animal intestines in a dug-up hole producing toxic odour when they pounced on an illegal meat processing ...
News
4 days ago

Talking to eNCA, Dr Rebone Moerane, head of UP’s department of production animal studies, who was part of the research team along with Prof Abiodun Adesiyun, Dr Nomakorinte Gcebe of the ARC-OVI and four postgraduate students, said they wanted to see through the value chain the prevalence of listeriosis.  

“Where are the risk factors in terms of this bacteria, our results so far are indicating some serious challenges with regard to abattoirs and highly at retailers. That’s where we really need to take action and interventions,” said Moerane. 

“Because of potential contamination during slaughter, carcasses can become contaminated, leading to contaminated meat and meat products. A wide variety of foods – including beef, pork, poultry and milk-based products – have been reported to harbour the pathogen and cause listeriosis among consumers.”

The study was funded by Red Meat Research and Development South Africa after the 2017 and 2018 outbreak of listeriosis in the country, which led to 1,060 confirmed cases and about 216 deaths. It was conducted at three levels of beef production:

  • samples of faeces, feeds, silage and water were collected from cattle farms;
  • carcass swabs were taken from abattoirs, as were samples of faeces and effluents; and
  • samples of raw beef and beef products (including ready-to-eat items) were collected from retail outlets of all sizes. 

The study also set out to determine the prevalence and factors associated with the pathogen in cattle, silage, feeds and water on farms in the three provinces, in slaughtered cattle and carcasses at processing plants, and the prevalence and factors associated with the contamination of beef and beef products at retail outlets. 

Child’s health worsens, parents’ finances dwindle as Tiger Brands listeriosis case drags on

The parents of 'Baby T', who contracted the infection in her mother's womb, have had to sell their home as medical expenses mount
News
6 months ago

Some of the serotypes of Listeria monocytogenes detected by the team belong to serogroups known to have the potential to cause human listeriosis.  

The researchers found that the risk of exposure of cattle to listeriosis on farms is minimal. However, the detection of 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at Gauteng abattoirs being contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes was troubling, as are the findings at retail outlets.  

The team recommended that the government, in collaboration with industry partners, implement stringent food safety measures at abattoirs and processing plants to reduce contamination and lower the possibility of another listeriosis outbreak.  

It also recommended a follow-up study of moist biltong to determine its ability to support the growth of the pathogen and assess the risk posed to consumers. 

“The unfortunate part in the country is that the meat legislation is fragmented because if you look at the meat in terms of abattoirs, it is veterinary services under the department of agriculture who are responsible for ensuring there is monitoring and abattoirs are following the right processes in the production of the meat,” said Moerane.  

With the results of the study, the department of agriculture and the red meat industry were implementing measures to ensure that abattoirs properly clean the facilities to ensure they reduce the risks, he said. 

“Our biggest concern is more at the retailer level. What is happening there we don’t have a clue. Are municipalities implementing the right measures in doing proper inspection and surveillance monitoring? That is of concern.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Elephant tusk, meat carcasses, guns and blue lights seized in Alex bust

Gauteng police have seized meat carcasses hijacked from a delivery truck, guns and ammunition, blue lights and signal jammers at a property in ...
News
1 week ago

South Africa’s top wors-makers reveal the perfect way to enjoy your meat

Top 3 from the Checkers Championship Boerewors competition let us in on how they make winning meat.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Holy cow! Bovine hide becoming a popular delicacy in Johannesburg

Prepared in the bush, the cow skin is sold to restaurants and shops to be enjoyed as a delicacy
News
3 weeks ago

Tiger Brands seeks ‘expeditious’ end to listeriosis case

Richard Spoor Inc, which represents the victims of the deadliest listeriosis outbreak worldwide in a class action case, said its proposal to Tiger ...
Business Times
11 months ago

Dodgy meat and sanitiser in beer: Report reveals SA’s year of runny tummies

Sanitiser in homemade beer, dirty municipal drinking water and contaminated cake filling were behind some of the latest stomach bugs investigated by ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tiger Brands seeks ‘expeditious’ end to listeriosis case Business
  2. Child’s health worsens, parents’ finances dwindle as Tiger Brands listeriosis ... News

Latest

  1. WATCH | Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail South Africa
  2. DA fights Eskom tariff increase in court: ‘We could not sit back and allow it ... News
  3. If you love moist biltong, read this South Africa
  4. In Russia's Pacific port, residents await North Korea's Kim Jong Un World
  5. Newborn baby 'stolen' from hospital found safe two days later South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD