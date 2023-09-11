South Africa

One person killed, two injured in KZN crash

11 September 2023 - 17:02
One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on the N3 just after Paradise Valley, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: ALS Paramedics

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on the N3 near Paradise Valley, KwaZulu-Natal. 

The crash occurred soon after 3pm on Monday.

ALS paramedics said they received reports about the crash and, on arrival, found a bakkie had left the road and smashed into a concrete bridge.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they found a man, believed to be in his 40s, had been ejected from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. 

“He was declared dead at the scene,” said Jamieson.

“Two other occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were stabilised at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further treatment.”

The cause of the crash was unknown.  

TimesLIVE

