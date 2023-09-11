The Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit has arrested and charged a 28-year-old woman for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy.
The teenager was playing in a street at midday on September 1 when the woman called him to her house, according to the police report.
"On his arrival she undressed and allegedly raped him and gave him cash not to tell anyone."
He alerted his mother, who immediately laid a complaint with police. He was taken for medical examination.
The woman was arrested on Friday. She is expected to appear before the Tseki magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of rape.
TimesLIVE
Police arrest woman who allegedly raped 14-year-old boy
Image: EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/123RF
The Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit has arrested and charged a 28-year-old woman for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy.
The teenager was playing in a street at midday on September 1 when the woman called him to her house, according to the police report.
"On his arrival she undressed and allegedly raped him and gave him cash not to tell anyone."
He alerted his mother, who immediately laid a complaint with police. He was taken for medical examination.
The woman was arrested on Friday. She is expected to appear before the Tseki magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of rape.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Help is at hand for schools struggling with crime and mental health risks
Life in jail for man who raped 13-year-old girl in North West
Pastor who sexually abused teenage boys for nearly eight years gets 55-year sentence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos