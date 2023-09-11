South Africa

Police arrest woman who allegedly raped 14-year-old boy

11 September 2023 - 08:41 By TimesLIVE
A woman will appear in court for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy.
Image: EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/123RF

The Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit has arrested and charged a 28-year-old woman for allegedly raping a 14-year-old boy.

The teenager was playing in a street at midday on September 1 when the woman called him to her house, according to the police report.

"On his arrival she undressed and allegedly raped him and gave him cash not to tell anyone."

He alerted his mother, who immediately laid a complaint with police. He was taken for medical examination.

The woman was arrested on Friday. She is expected to appear before the Tseki magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of rape.

TimesLIVE

