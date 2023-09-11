Three suspects aged between 18 and 19 were arrested in Barberton, Mpumalanga after a man was murdered during an incident suspected to have been sparked by an argument over alcohol on Saturday.
The trio are expected to appear in the Barberton magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of murder.
“According to a report, police and paramedics were summoned to a scene at Kamadakwa in Barberton outside Nelspruit. The victim was found with multiple injuries on his upper body and was certified dead,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
He said broken beer bottles with blood stains were collected at the crime scene for further investigation.
Mdhluli said part of the investigation will be to establish the motive behind the killing and to obtain the victim's age, which is unknown.
TimesLIVE
Three arrested for murder after alleged scuffle over alcohol
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
