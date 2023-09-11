South Africa

WATCH | Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail

11 September 2023 - 12:57 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Dr Nandipha Magudumana sang softly in the dock before her bail judgment in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.

The ruling on Magudumana’s bail bid came after being behind bars for five months since her arrest with her lover, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, in April.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange read out her judgment which took into account the defence and prosecution’s arguments for and against bail.

She found Magudumana was a flight risk and if granted bail she would most likely attempt to flee the charges brought against her.

The judgment was met with disappointment by Magudumana and her defence team.

She will stay behind bars and return to court on October 11 alongside all 12 accused, including her father and Bester. However, it is expected her defence team will appeal the judgment next Friday in Bloemfontein's high court.

TimesLIVE

