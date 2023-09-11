South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

11 September 2023 - 10:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

State witness Const Sizwe Zungu will be cross-examined on Monday after last week's testimony that he was in the company of all five of the accused during a get-together hosted by his nephew on the day Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi, has denied knowing Zungu.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence to argue on the legality of additions to statement by witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

On Monday morning defence lawyers representing five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are expected to argue on the legality and ...
News
2 hours ago

KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning

The prosecution has asked the court to warn the accused standing trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa not to interfere with witnesses, ...
News
2 days ago

‘Notorious hitmen, intimidation, death threats' - details revealed in witness statement in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

This past week a witness statement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed links and details possibly confirming that the five accused are ...
News
20 hours ago

Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed

The first two accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have denied being in Vosloorus on October 26 2014 when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.
News
2 days ago

'Senzo Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky': witness tells court

A state witness testified that after Senzo Meyiwa was murdered on October 26 2014, one of the five men accused of killing him announced his death at ...
News
3 days ago

Witness only realised years later that he was with Meyiwa murder suspects on day of murder

A state witness has told the Pretoria high court that he only realised years later that the men he was with on October 26 2014 at a get-together in a ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Brrrrr! Spring snow for parts of South Africa South Africa
  2. Disaster management on standby for veld fires as strong winds head to KZN South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Zuma’s appeal in Downer, Maughan private prosecution case South Africa
  5. Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula World

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...