State witness Const Sizwe Zungu will be cross-examined on Monday after last week's testimony that he was in the company of all five of the accused during a get-together hosted by his nephew on the day Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.
Accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi, has denied knowing Zungu.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
State witness Const Sizwe Zungu will be cross-examined on Monday after last week's testimony that he was in the company of all five of the accused during a get-together hosted by his nephew on the day Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.
Accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi, has denied knowing Zungu.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence to argue on the legality of additions to statement by witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning
‘Notorious hitmen, intimidation, death threats' - details revealed in witness statement in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed
'Senzo Meyiwa's death was celebrated with whisky': witness tells court
Witness only realised years later that he was with Meyiwa murder suspects on day of murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos