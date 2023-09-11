South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zuma’s appeal in Downer, Maughan private prosecution case

11 September 2023 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Pietermaritzburg high court is set to deliberate on former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a recent ruling that invalidated his private prosecution of state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

TimesLIVE

