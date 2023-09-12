South Africa

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial falls ill, judge orders doctor examination

12 September 2023 - 12:08
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Advocate Zandile Mshololo consulting with an accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo consulting with an accused during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Gauteng high court in Pretoria. File photo.
Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli be attended to by a doctor on Tuesday after he told the court he was sick.

A report on his medical condition must be presented in court on Wednesday, the judge instructed.

When proceedings started on Tuesday, Ntuli's advocate Zandile Mshololo told the court: “My client informed me this morning he is not feeling well and is getting worse. I am asking for an adjournment so he can be taken to hospital in prison.”

When Mokgoatlheng asked Mshololo if her client would be available in court on Wednesday, she said it would depend on the medical advice they received.

A Leeuwkop prison official told the court sick prisoners are attended to at the facility's clinic and nursing sisters are always present. Doctors are not always readily available.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

After hearing this, Mokgoatlheng ordered: “I don't want this man to go to Leeuwkop and be given tablets and castor oil. He must be attended to by a doctor.”

Ntuli, who is serving multiple terms of life imprisonment for political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, is on trial with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, also jailed at Leeuwkop prison, for allegedly murdering the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates footballer.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The matter has been rolled over to Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Head of hawks who was interested in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was a civilian

Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation during his suspension, the Pretoria high court heard ...
News
16 hours ago

Handwritten notes made by constable involved in Meyiwa trial have been destroyed, court hears

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court, has found there was no handwritten statement made ...
News
22 hours ago

‘Notorious hitmen, intimidation, death threats' - details revealed in witness statement in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

This past week a witness statement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed links and details possibly confirming that the five accused are ...
News
1 day ago

KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning

The prosecution has asked the court to warn the accused standing trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa not to interfere with witnesses, ...
News
4 days ago

Witness only realised years later that he was with Meyiwa murder suspects on day of murder

A state witness has told the Pretoria high court that he only realised years later that the men he was with on October 26 2014 at a get-together in a ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. All aboard hi-tech train from KwaMashu to Durban South Africa
  2. Amazon makes first investment in direct air capture climate technology Sci-Tech
  3. Near UN in Geneva, giant fresco advocates for world without weapons World
  4. Stink in Britain over poo in waterways World
  5. Hands off my brainwaves: Latin America in race for 'neurorights' Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD