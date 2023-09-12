Pretoria killer husband sentenced to life behind bars

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday sentenced Christhappy Foster Maluleke to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife, Rirhandzu Life Shisana.

The court said it found no compelling circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence of life, adding communities were tired of crimes against women and children.

In the early hours of November 22 2021, Maluleke, 41, and his wife were having an argument that led to a physical fight at their home in Atteridgeville, a township west of Pretoria.

“During their fight, the deceased succumbed to injuries and died on the scene, and when Maluleke realised that his wife had died, he laid her on the bed, covered her body with a blanket and fled the scene,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

He was arrested the day of the murder after he informed the police of his crime.

Maluleke pleaded guilty and alleged the incident was self-defence.

“Through his legal representative, he asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, as he has three minor children.”

However, the prosecutor David Molokomme said the deceased expected Maluleke to protect her, instead he killed her and left her loved ones with permanent trauma.

Judge Papi Masopa agreed with the state and said Maluleke did not respect the deceased’s right to life when killing her. He said Maluleke was not remorseful as he did not ask for forgiveness from the family and community.

TimesLIVE