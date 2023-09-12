A serial rapist from Eswatini was on Tuesday sentenced to two life terms and 124 years’ imprisonment for multiple counts of rape.
The Mpumalanga high court found Mcolisi Mthombothi, 27, guilty on 12 counts of rape, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, two of extortion, an attempt to commit a sexual offence, and three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Mthombothi committed these crimes in Matsulu and Kaapmuiden in Mpumalanga between April 2020 and August 2021.
“He met his victims on Facebook on different occasions, while he met others randomly,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
She said Mthombothi would use false names and photographs on his Facebook profiles and begin to have a love relationship with some of the victims. In some cases he promised them jobs and at times demanded money to be deposited into his account.
In other instances, he would advise them to meet him face-to-face.
“Upon arrival, he would take his victims to a nearby bush, rob them of their belongings and rape them.”
Mthombothi was arrested and identified through an identification parade and was positively linked through DNA.
In court, Mthombothi entered a guilty plea.
The court ordered some of the sentences to run concurrently, the effective sentence being life.
“The NPA welcomes the sentence imposed on the accused and further warns the public to be cautious when using social media platforms especially when they decide to meet up with their new friends,” Nyuswa said.
TimesLIVE
Serial rapist who used Facebook to lure victims will spend life behind bars
Image: NPA Communications.
TimesLIVE
