Stages 5 and 6 load-shedding for this week as more units go out of service

12 September 2023 - 15:13 By TimesLIVE
The loss of four generating units and the need to replenish its emergency generation reserves mean Eskom will implement stages 5 and 6 load-shedding for the rest of the week. Stock photo.
The loss of four generating units and the need to replenish its emergency generation reserves mean Eskom will implement stages 5 and 6 load-shedding for the rest of the week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom will implement stages 5 and 6 of load-shedding for the remainder of the week. 

It said due to the loss of four generating units, the need to replenish its emergency generation reserves and increased planned maintenance, load-shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 5 until 4pm on Tuesday. 

”Thereafter, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday.  

“This pattern of implementing stage 5 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm and stage 6 load-shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until Friday morning. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.” 

Breakdowns are at 16,784MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,987MW. 

It said over 24 hours, a generation unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kendal and Matla power stations was taken offline for repairs. 

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba and Matla Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints.” 

TimesLIVE 

