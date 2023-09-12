South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

12 September 2023 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 

Head of hawks who was interested in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was a civilian

Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation during his suspension, the Pretoria high court heard ...
News
13 hours ago

Handwritten notes made by constable involved in Meyiwa trial have been destroyed, court hears

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court, has found there was no handwritten statement made ...
News
20 hours ago

Defence to argue on the legality of additions to statement by witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

On Monday morning defence lawyers representing five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are expected to argue on the legality and ...
News
1 day ago

KZN hitman’s moves in Senzo Meyiwa courtroom raise brows, judge issues warning

The prosecution has asked the court to warn the accused standing trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa not to interfere with witnesses, ...
News
3 days ago

‘Notorious hitmen, intimidation, death threats' - details revealed in witness statement in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

This past week a witness statement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial revealed links and details possibly confirming that the five accused are ...
News
1 day ago

Two accused deny being in Vosloorus on day Meyiwa was killed

The first two accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have denied being in Vosloorus on October 26 2014 when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.
News
3 days ago
