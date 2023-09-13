Two years in jail and dismissal for a R200 bribe. That's the fate of two former police officers who solicited a bribe from a pensioner during the hard Covid-19 lockdown, when people needed a permit to be out of their homes as government tried to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Former sergeant Stanley Beukes, 37, and former constable Thapelo Semamai, 26, were sentenced by the Upington regional court on Tuesday after they were found guilty of corruption.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe said the two stopped a female pensioner who was driving in the Upington area on April 17 2021 and demanded a Covid-19 travel permit.
“The senior citizen did not have the permit and the officials demanded a R200 gratification to issue her with a permit. A payment of R200 was made as agreed.”
The pensioner then reported to the Upington police station where she opened a case of corruption.
The case was investigated by the Hawks.
The acting provincial head of the directorate, Brig Prince Mashimbye, expressed his satisfaction with the conviction.
“If we are to win this fight, we have to start cleaning our house first.”
Both officers were dismissed after an internal disciplinary process within the police service.
TimesLIVE
Cops jailed for soliciting bribe for Covid permit from pensioner
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
TimesLIVE
