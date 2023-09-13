South Africa

Cops jailed for soliciting bribe for Covid permit from pensioner

13 September 2023 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man was arrested after he was found with non-essential goods for sale without a permit at a taxi rank in Soweto during the Covid-19 lockdown on April 23 2020. File photo.
A man was arrested after he was found with non-essential goods for sale without a permit at a taxi rank in Soweto during the Covid-19 lockdown on April 23 2020. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Two years in jail and dismissal for a R200 bribe. That's the fate of two former police officers who solicited a bribe from a pensioner during the hard Covid-19 lockdown, when people needed a permit to be out of their homes as government tried to contain the spread of the pandemic. 

Former sergeant Stanley Beukes, 37, and former constable Thapelo Semamai, 26, were sentenced by the Upington regional court on Tuesday after they were found guilty of corruption.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tebogo Thebe said the two stopped a female pensioner who was driving in the Upington area on April 17 2021 and demanded a Covid-19 travel permit.

“The senior citizen did not have the permit and the officials demanded a R200 gratification to issue her with a permit. A payment of R200 was made as agreed.”

The pensioner then reported to the Upington police station where she opened a case of corruption.

The case was investigated by the Hawks.

The acting provincial head of the directorate, Brig Prince Mashimbye, expressed his satisfaction with the conviction.

“If we are to win this fight, we have to start cleaning our house first.”

Both officers were dismissed after an internal disciplinary process within the police service.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid criminal records still haunting South Africans

South Africans with a criminal record for Covid-19 offences are finding it difficult to find new jobs and travel abroad.
News
1 month ago

Hawks: 259 Covid-19-related cases registered

Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said 42 court cases have been finalised with 40 convictions and two acquittals, a 95% conviction rate.
News
6 months ago

Northern Cape health HOD Dion Theys arrested for PPE procurement

The head of the department of health in the Northern Cape, Dr Dion Theys, is among nine suspects on whom the Hawks have served warrants of arrest in ...
News
2 weeks ago

'When will South Africans have their lockdown arrests, fines expunged?'

It is a question tens of thousands of people fined for infringements of the Covid-19 state of disaster regulations would like answered: when will ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Former principal pleads guilty to defrauding Cape Town school South Africa
  2. Striking employees torch two Tshwane cars, assault working employees: city South Africa
  3. Defence wants all photos downloaded from Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone South Africa
  4. Online intervention offers support to teens and young adults with cancer South Africa
  5. Cops jailed for soliciting bribe for Covid permit from pensioner South Africa

Latest Videos

The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg
Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail