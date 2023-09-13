A former Cape Town school principal who defrauded his school has been spared from swapping his suits for orange prison overalls.
Clifford Chateau, former principal of Duneside Primary School, pleaded guilty to defrauding the school of R95,730.
The Bellville specialised commercial crime court handed Chateau, 65, a five-year jail sentence on Tuesday. The court suspended two years of the sentence and Chateau will serve three years under correctional supervision.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said Chateau’s crime dated to 2017.
“It is reported that the school, where Chateau was headmaster, wanted to do building work ... and the company CBS, belonging to the accused, submitted a quotation created by the headmaster,” said Hani.
Former principal pleads guilty to defrauding Cape Town school
Image: Philani Nombembe
A former Cape Town school principal who defrauded his school has been spared from swapping his suits for orange prison overalls.
Clifford Chateau, former principal of Duneside Primary School, pleaded guilty to defrauding the school of R95,730.
The Bellville specialised commercial crime court handed Chateau, 65, a five-year jail sentence on Tuesday. The court suspended two years of the sentence and Chateau will serve three years under correctional supervision.
Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani said Chateau’s crime dated to 2017.
“It is reported that the school, where Chateau was headmaster, wanted to do building work ... and the company CBS, belonging to the accused, submitted a quotation created by the headmaster,” said Hani.
Lawyer bust for allegedly attempting to bribe prosecutor to suppress client's case
“The headmaster submitted other false quotations to the school governing body [SGB].
“The SGB, on the accused’s recommendations, appointed CBS to do the work. The headmaster would submit invoices by CBS to the SGB for approval, thereafter cheques were issued to CBS.”
Hani said CBS would cash the cheques and make cash payments into Chateau’s bank account.
“From June 2017 to August 2017 the school paid CBS R95,730 and the headmaster received R36,400 in cash payments into his bank account,” said Hani.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Provincial hospital nurses allegedly 'registered fake birth of twins for relatives to pocket child support grant'
Accountant who unlawfully took R51m from clients guilty of fraud, theft
Parents form guard of honour for staff at KZN school with alleged sex pest principal
‘Thriving’ Dr Death to give principals tips on managing stress
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos