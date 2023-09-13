South Africa

Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral

13 September 2023 - 15:27
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
KwaMashu residents blocked the road in protest against eThekwini municipality's refusal to fund their trip to Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral on Wednesday.
KwaMashu residents blocked the road in protest against eThekwini municipality's refusal to fund their trip to Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral on Wednesday.
Image: Screenshot

Hundreds of people blocked a KwaMashu main road on Wednesday demanding free buses from the eThekwini municipality to attend Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi. 

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said it was not a service delivery protest as earlier reported.   

“eThekwini municipality has a vehicle lease agreement (VLA) with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service. The VLA makes provision for the use of the buses on a ‘special hire’ basis. In terms of the special hire conditions, buses may not be used for special hire at the expense of scheduled trips,” she said.

“Those requiring special hire services for funerals, weddings and so on must make arrangements to hire the buses directly with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service.”

She said the municipality did not manage or have control over the hiring of buses as this is an independent process done by the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | What do you think of KZN municipality instructing employees to wear black to mourn Buthelezi?

An instruction from a KwaZulu-Natal municipality telling employees they “must” wear black clothing to work on Thursday to mourn the passing of IFP ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Hundreds join service delivery protest at KwaMashu hostel

Police are monitoring a gathering of KwaMashu hostel residents protesting against a lack of service delivery.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | Mangosuthu Buthelezi memorial service

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the memorial service for former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago

All aboard hi-tech train from KwaMashu to Durban

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has officially launched the "most advanced" passenger train on the KwaMashu to Durban corridor, costing ...
News
1 day ago

Family to decide whether Buthelezi will be ‘planted’ as per Zulu tradition

Mangosuthu Buthelezi was chief of the Buthelezi clan and the longest serving Zulu royal prime minister
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Robbers assault crying baby during KZN home invasion South Africa
  2. Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral South Africa
  3. City Power ditches operation to disconnect hijacked buildings as tenants turn ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Julius Malema slams magistrate's 'lateness' as disrespect on day 3 of ... South Africa
  5. Former principal pleads guilty to defrauding Cape Town school South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg