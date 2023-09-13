South Africa

Mother kills 3 young children, eldest runs for help but cannot save family

13 September 2023 - 08:45 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said the tragedy has shaken the community of Lusikisiki. File photo.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said the tragedy has shaken the community of Lusikisiki. File photo.
Image: John Acocks, James Puttick

A mother in the Eastern Cape killed three of her children with poison before committing suicide despite pleas from her oldest child to desist. 

Four year-old Iyapha Ntsizela, Phila, eight, and Inga, 12, all girls, died in the early hours on Monday.

This is the second murder-suicide of this kind in the Eastern Cape. Last month a mother from the Tholeni area near Butterworth killed her three daughters and herself, allegedly because her poverty meant she could not care for them. 

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the preliminary investigation in this week's case also “suggests poverty may have been a motivating factor for the tragedy”.

Veziwe Ntsizela, 41, woke her four children at 2am on Monday, telling them they should join her in prayer.

She took them to the forest in the Luzuphu locality where they were forced to drink pills.

Financially struggling Giyani mom poisons herself and two daughters, one survives

A six-year-old child is the sole survivor after her mother poisoned her and her sister before taking her own life, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.
News
2 years ago

Her 14-year-old resisted and managed to run away.

The child sought help from a nearby homestead and police were notified.

It was too late, however, with officers finding the bodies of the children.

The mother's body was found the next day, about 100m from the children, in dense bushes.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said the tragedy has shaken the community of Lusikisiki to its core.

“If the motive was allegedly driven by poverty, this raises a profound concern about the struggles some members of our community face daily.

“This is a stark reminder of the importance of reaching out to those in need, offering support, and fostering a sense of family within our community.

“Poverty should never drive anyone to such a desperate and tragic act and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Study suggests link between child support grant and drop in deadly abuse and neglect

The SA Medical Research Council found between 2009 and 2017 the number of deadly child neglect and abuse cases dropped
News
9 months ago

Elderly rape victims want to testify in camera

Elderly women in the Eastern Cape have asked parliament to make it possible for older rape victims to testify in camera in court, as is the case ...
News
1 month ago

What's behind the Eastern Cape’s nursing training crisis?

A legislative committee made findings and recommendations on the matter in June, but is yet to receive a response from the health department
News
11 months ago

Thousands of jobs created but millions remain unemployed in poverty

While 154,000 jobs were added from April to June this year, 7.9-million people remain unemployed and many more jobs need to be created to address ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. OPINION | Don’t judge, anyone can feel suicidal Ideas
  2. Help is at hand for schools struggling with crime and mental health risks South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | Suicide is trending: advanced teens are susceptible to poor mental ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Jailing a mentally ill person is not rehabilitation, say experts after Lauren ... News

Latest

  1. 'Murder-suicide mom' tried to take her own life a few years before family ... South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  3. WATCH | Hundreds join service delivery protest at KwaMashu hostel South Africa
  4. Municipal manager instructs employees to wear black to mourn Buthelezi South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | Mangosuthu Buthelezi memorial service South Africa

Latest Videos

The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg
Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail