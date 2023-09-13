'Murder-suicide mom' tried to take her own life a few years before family tragedy
Shock as another mother allegedly kills three young children and herself
13 September 2023 - 10:16
The deaths of three children and their young mother, who apparently made them drink beer laced with poison and strangled them before taking her own life, have left their family and neighbours in a tight-knit Port St Johns village deep in shock...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.