Online intervention offers support to teens and young adults with cancer

Mariska Schultz was 15 years old when diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a lymphatic cancer diagnosis that turned her world upside down.
“The first year with cancer had to be the worst for me as everything was new and uncertain. I lost a lot of friends because I was not at school for days and later weeks at a time,” she said.
Looking back, the now 27-year-old dietitian from North West University recalls that on top of being filled with worry and feeling lonely, she had no-one to communicate with about her feelings.
“For a long time I didn’t talk about it. But after a while, I changed my mind and embraced what happened to me.”
Today Schultz is an advocate of the newly launched programme Cansa Free2Bme, an online intervention programme offering support to teenagers and young adults living with cancer.
The interactive digital programme, launched in September, which is known as childhood cancer awareness month, is spearheaded by the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa).
It offers crucial educational information about cancer and empowers young people to handle the stresses and emotional aspects of a cancer diagnosis, helping them to be resilient as they navigate the uncharted waters.
Anina Meiring, national manager of the childhood cancer service at Cansa, said the initiative, for patients aged 13 to 25, aimed to address their challenges “head-on, providing a platform where adolescents and young individuals can find a community, resources and inspiration” to embrace their individuality and overcome the hurdles that come with cancer.
Image: Supplied
“We understand that being diagnosed with cancer as an adolescent or young adult can be challenging while facing everyday life. Concerns like adherence to treatment, friendships, isolation, long-term side-effects and issues with school or work and other adjustments within this new world need to be addressed.
“Young people often feel overwhelmed, with a cancer diagnosis leaving them feeling ill-prepared to manage anything. This programme aims to support and empower them by giving them valuable resources and focusing on important questions and information that could give them a sense of control,” she said.
From coping strategies and self-care practices to online support groups that open dialogues and shared experiences, Meiring said the platform gives young cancer patients a nurturing environment “where young warriors can thrive despite their circumstances”.
In 2019, close to 800 females below the age of 25 were diagnosed with cancer, including 1.8% of those who had been diagnosed with female-related cancer.
“With this programme we aim for adolescents and young adults to feel supported and prepared while undergoing treatment or continue life as a cancer survivor. Cansa can support young people diagnosed with cancer to cope and understand the disease and challenging psychosocial experiences during treatment and beyond,” said Meiring.
TimesLIVE
