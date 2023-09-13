A 10-month-old baby was slapped by armed robbers when he started to cry during a home invasion in Parkgate, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) director Prem Balram said five armed men targeted a home in Heathrow Avenue.
“An off-duty policeman contacted Rusa requesting assistance after he noticed a white Suzuki drive off at high speed from a neighbouring property. The caller could also hear his neighbours calling out for assistance. The SAPS official attempted to intercept the suspects on the road, but they managed to evade arrest.
“Reaction Officers were dispatched to assist the police officer and on arrival, met the victims. It was established that five armed males entered the residence and confronted four adults and the infant. They slapped the minor when he started to cry,” said Balram.
The robbers stole household items and jewellery, and left in a waiting car.
“They abandoned a 55-inch Hisense TV on the side of the road due to their vehicle being overloaded. According to a witness, the getaway vehicle was driven by a female, but this could not be confirmed. Reaction officers conducted a search for the suspects, but no arrests were made,” he added.
TimesLIVE
Robbers assault crying baby during KZN home invasion
Image: Supplied
A 10-month-old baby was slapped by armed robbers when he started to cry during a home invasion in Parkgate, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) director Prem Balram said five armed men targeted a home in Heathrow Avenue.
“An off-duty policeman contacted Rusa requesting assistance after he noticed a white Suzuki drive off at high speed from a neighbouring property. The caller could also hear his neighbours calling out for assistance. The SAPS official attempted to intercept the suspects on the road, but they managed to evade arrest.
“Reaction Officers were dispatched to assist the police officer and on arrival, met the victims. It was established that five armed males entered the residence and confronted four adults and the infant. They slapped the minor when he started to cry,” said Balram.
The robbers stole household items and jewellery, and left in a waiting car.
“They abandoned a 55-inch Hisense TV on the side of the road due to their vehicle being overloaded. According to a witness, the getaway vehicle was driven by a female, but this could not be confirmed. Reaction officers conducted a search for the suspects, but no arrests were made,” he added.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | 15 masked suspects storm supermarket
Limpopo CIT kingpin unknown as 19 dead suspects have the answers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos