South Africa

Stage 6 load-shedding in force until further notice

13 September 2023 - 06:42 By TimesLIVE
Motorists are advised to take extra care when driving during load-shedding.
Image: Alaister Russell

Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.

“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,784MW of generating capacity and capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4,987MW.

The power cuts come while the country experiences cold weather.

TimesLIVE

