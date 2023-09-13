Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.
“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,784MW of generating capacity and capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4,987MW.
The power cuts come while the country experiences cold weather.
TimesLIVE
Stage 6 load-shedding in force until further notice
Image: Alaister Russell
Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.
“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.
Earlier in the day Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,784MW of generating capacity and capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4,987MW.
The power cuts come while the country experiences cold weather.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Hype fails to fend off six stages of inevitability
TOM EATON | Dear Mr President, how are we supposed to see load-shedding in a positive light?
See load-shedding in a positive light, says Ramaphosa on stage 6
LISTEN | Call to delay planned maintenance comes back to haunt Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos