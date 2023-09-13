South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

13 September 2023 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The cross-examination of state witness Const Sizwe Zungu is expected to continue in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Zungu earlier testified he was in the company of the five accused during a get-together hosted by his nephew on the day of the murder, October 26 2014.

Lawyer for accused No 1 and 2 — advocate Sipho Ramosepele — has reopened his cross-examination.

This follows an earlier ruling by judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that Zungu's only statement is the one before the court. The defence lawyers had said there was a handwritten and a typed statement.

Five men are on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana Bafana soccer star who was shot in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg.

Ramosepele has questioned Zungu about his service pistol while he was at a party and drinking alcohol at a hostel in Vosloorus.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial falls ill, judge orders doctor examination

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli be attended to by a doctor on Tuesday after he told the court he was sick.
News
22 hours ago

Handwritten notes made by constable involved in Meyiwa trial have been destroyed, court hears

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court, has found there was no handwritten statement made ...
News
1 day ago

Head of hawks who was interested in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was a civilian

Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation during his suspension, the Pretoria high court heard ...
News
1 day ago
