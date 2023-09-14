After the inspection, the sinkhole was further blocked off, leaving residents with no access to Burger Street at all. Instead of driving into their yards, they have to walk through the walls broken down in their backyards to reach the road.
Centurion sinkhole nightmare: Victims living in fear ahead of rainy season
The sinkhole that swallowed parts of Centurion last month was caused by a water leak — now there are fears summer rains will make it worse
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The sinkhole that swallowed parts of Centurion was found to be caused by a water leak, but a month later the gaping hole still has residents living in fear.
On Sunday August 6, residents of Burger Street in Lyttelton woke up to a noise that sounded like a gunshot. Some walls subsequently cracked. Outside their houses, a sinkhole had developed. Residents said the hole led to the bursting of a water pipe and two hours later, the hole was 4m deep.
City of Tshwane technicians visited the site this week and found the cause of the sinkhole was a water leak.
“Water leaks are a common cause of sinkholes in areas underlain by dolomite. Leaking sewer services are also a factor that causes sinkholes,” Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said on Wednesday.
After the hole opened, the city stopped the water flow and the site was secured. There was a temporary diversion of water to ensure residents had water and alternative access through neighbouring properties, Mashigo said.
“This was followed by erecting a fence to cordon off the area, traffic signs to indicate the road has been closed and detours were also erected.”
Woman thought home was being burgled but it was sinking into a hole
After the inspection, the sinkhole was further blocked off, leaving residents with no access to Burger Street at all. Instead of driving into their yards, they have to walk through the walls broken down in their backyards to reach the road.
Chiraag Simão, whose home was damaged the worst, has since moved back. But she told TimesLIVE she lives in fear and is stressed, not knowing if her family will have to evacuate again.
The mother of two small children says she gets nightmares from the incident.
“Now it feels worse because [though] we survived, we constantly live like this. This is terrible and my positive attitude is wearing thin.”
Since the incident, she says, her household insurance has not said anything after assessing the damage but neither has the City of Tshwane.
“It is now wearing me out and I have nightmares about a sinkhole in my house. I am also seeing a therapist for post-traumatic stress,” she said.
Mashigo advised affected residents to claim from their insurance companies. “They may also submit public liability claims to the municipality,” he said.
Simão's neighbour, Anel Grobler, whose front gate was partly swallowed and her long driveway deeply cracked, said the sinkhole damaged two properties in her front yard.
A month later, she felt the pinch of losing the extra income as her tenant had to vacate the property.
“I had two properties in the front and one is badly damaged with cracks, the other has cracks at the bottom and you don’t want people to get hurt” she said.
“It's the same with my neighbours. They have properties they can no longer rent out.
“My tenants are gone and we can’t let them stay because the City of Tshwane still has to do excavation and we might lose the properties completely. Now we are sitting with a loss and have to make an alternative plan,” she said.
Simão had told TimesLIVE earlier that her front tenant, who has two small children, initially thought the property was being broken into. Instead, the wall was cracking and falling over, including parts of her tenant’s home.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Simão has also lost income as her tenant had to move.
Grobler said the sinkhole had ruined their plans to move as her husband is retiring soon and their aim was to rent out their house.
“We wanted to keep this home as an investment and now we can’t because insurance says if we vacate then they can’t be responsible. We have to stay here. It’s an emotional and financial challenge. The only good thing is that the community has become closer. We even had a community braai, and we support each other.”
Mashigo said it was not yet clear when the sinkhole would be fully repaired and closed.
“The repair or rehabilitation of sinkholes is preceded by a geological investigation and repair method for a service provider to be acquired,” he said.
The process of repairing a sinkhole starts with initial site securing, the blocking and/or deviation of affected services, fencing and securing the area. Temporary services and diversions are then monitored and the incident is assessed to determine the cause, Mashigo explained.
“A geological investigation is conducted to determine a rehabilitation method and plan. Based on the expected sequence of incidents for repairs, bidders are approached for quotations or cost estimates.”
Once that is done, a contractor is appointed to rehabilitate the sinkhole within the available budget, meaning such repairs can take more than one financial year.
“Rehabilitation to the ground and reinstatement of services are then done,” he said.
But with summer and the rainy season coming up, Grobler was concerned about further damage. “Since we have a few stormwater drainage pipes now, it means the rain will fill the hole and make it worse,” she said.
TimesLIVE
