DNA tests have linked a 30-year-old man to at least 14 rape cases dating from 2016 in the Eastern Cape.
The rapes were allegedly carried out between Tsolo and Msobomvu in Butterworth.
The man appeared in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Wednesday, facing 30 charges ranging from rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances to kidnapping. He was remanded until his next court appearance on September 27 for a bail application.
“The accused was positively linked through DNA profiling in a series of rape cases which occurred between Tsolo and Butterworth,” said police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli.
“It is alleged the suspect mostly targeted people walking at night from work or students on their way to their residences.
“Some of the cases were opened as early as 2016 and his victims’ ages were between 15 and 39. The accused is expected to be transferred to Butterworth, where he is to face similar charges on September 20.”
The arrest was made after an extensive investigation by the provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene applauded lead investigating officer W/O Lulama Luhadi from the FCS serial and electronic crime investigation unit for solving the case.
“The suspect had been evasive for years, but the long arm of the law finally caught up with him and we hope his arrest will bring solace to the victims”, said Mene.
TimesLIVE
DNA links 'serial rapist' to at least 14 cases in the Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/digicomphoto
TimesLIVE
