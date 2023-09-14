Gungubele ignores Postbank directors' resignations, fires them anyway

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele was on Thursday unshaken by the resignations of Postbank's directors, saying he would have fired them anyway.

This comes in the wake of delayed social grant payments that left 600,000 people waiting for days.

On Tuesday, Postbank chair Thabile Wonci, Leigh Hefer-Hendrikse and Vuyelwa Matsiliza resigned from their board positions. Three other members were said to have followed suit and by Thursday morning only one board member had not resigned. Gungubele said he fired that person.

This leaves the entity without any oversight board, which had also included Ashley Latchu, Martin Mahosi, Gcobani Mancotywa and Letlhogonolo Noge-Tungamirai.

The entity is left with CEO Nikki Mbengashe and company secretary Nobuhle Sibeko at the helm, whom Gungubele said have been employed at the bank a mere two months.

Among problems Gungubele said were the cause of a fallout between him and the board was the continuation of a “R140m illegal contract”. The contract is in relation to a company that renders a grant payment system to Postbank.

“The allegations were that Postbank has continued to use service providers that have not been lawfully contracted. These service providers are being paid millions without valid contracts and proper procurement processes being followed. [Advisory firm] KPMG recommended that the shareholder take action against the directors,” said Gungubele in an AGM on Thursday.