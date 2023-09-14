South Africa

POLL | Was Julius Malema within his rights to lambaste magistrate for delays?

14 September 2023 - 12:52 By TIMESLIVE
EFF President Julius Malema lashed out at magistrate Twanet Olivier over delays in court proceedings.
EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked a debate over his outburst in court lambasting a magistrate for “lateness” when he appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

Malema appeared with his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman on charges of discharging a firearm during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebration at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in 2018.

The court was delayed mainly due to load-shedding and magistrate Twanet Olivier not starting proceedings at the indicated time.

“If it means prison, let it be prison, but no-one must disrespect us like that, no-one. No magistrate, no prosecutor must disrespect us like that and expect us to keep quiet. She has never been early to any court. 

“She says come at noon, we come at noon and she is never here,” Malema said. 

Olivier clarified in court she was not late for the proceedings as she had waited for the legal representatives to discuss elements of the case in chambers before court started.

“I am not late; I extended an invitation for a discussion in chambers for the state and the defence. I waited in vain and I was told 10 minutes ago the request was declined by the defence. That is why I am only entering now,” Olivier said.

Regarding claims that she was “always late”, Olivier said sometimes there were delays due to court officials not alerting her on time after media finished setting up. 

I do not know when you have set up and the media has set up everything. I am told they are busy setting up, when you are ready I do not know. My office is a five-minute walk from here. If you can please endeavour to tell me when you are ready I will be here immediately,” she said.

