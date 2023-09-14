Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence granted time to view 784 pictures taken from phone

Defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will use Thursday's early adjournment and a two-week recess to view photos downloaded from accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube's cellphone, including those not shown in court.
On Wednesday, the court adjourned early for the defence to be provided with the photos downloaded from Mncube's phone.
The phone was confiscated in 2015 when he was arrested for a taxi-related shooting.
The pictures came under the spotlight this week during cross-examination of police witness Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.
Zungu was questioned about some of the pictures taken on October 26 2014 — the day of Meyiwa's murder — and he confirmed he was with the accused in a Vosloorus hostel, identifying some of them in some of the pictures.
When proceedings got under way on Thursday, prosecutor George Baloyi said he met all legal counsel at the director of public prosecutions' (DPP) office.
“We convened at the office of the DPP in the afternoon and Sgt Moses Mabasa was also there as well as W/O Petrus Mduduzi Nkosi — the two analysts who have already testified. They brought with them a master copy and we went through the photos.”
Baloyi said there are 784 photos and they managed to go through all of them, also making copies on flash drives for each defence lawyer.
Only about 46 photos were before court, which leaves defence lawyers with an extra 738 to view.
The pictures already before the court were used to unmask Mncube’s dreadlocks, establish a link between the accused and showed images of large sums of money as well as guns, with one titled “my killing machine”.
Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
The matter has been postponed to October 2 for the defence to view the pictures and consult their clients.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told the lawyers to use the recess to consult their own ballistic expert so when the matter resumes they will be ready to proceed with the cross-examination of Lt-Col Chris Mangena.
In his testimony last month, Mangena said the shooter was in front of Meyiwa and the firearm was in contact with his chest when the shot was fired.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence granted time to view 784 pictures taken from phone
A state witness has placed all the accused in a Vosloorus hostel on the day of the murder, also making reference to some of the photos from the batch already been presented before the court
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
