South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: Zungu cross-examination continues

14 September 2023 - 10:36 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

State witness Const Sizwe Zungu is still in the spotlight as cross-examination continues. 

Defence wants all photos downloaded from Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone

The defence lawyer for Mthobisi Prince Mncube, one of five men on trial for the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, wants access to all the pictures ...
News
20 hours ago

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial falls ill, judge orders doctor examination

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli be attended to by a doctor on Tuesday after he told the court he was sick.
News
1 day ago

Head of hawks who was interested in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was a civilian

Former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya was involved in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation during his suspension, the Pretoria high court heard ...
News
2 days ago
