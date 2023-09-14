Courtesy: SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
State witness Const Sizwe Zungu is still in the spotlight as cross-examination continues.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial: Zungu cross-examination continues
Courtesy: SABC News
The trial of five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
State witness Const Sizwe Zungu is still in the spotlight as cross-examination continues.
MORE:
Defence wants all photos downloaded from Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone
Accused in Senzo Meyiwa trial falls ill, judge orders doctor examination
Head of hawks who was interested in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was a civilian
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos