Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and minister of communications Mondli Gungubele, who is responsible for Postbank, are briefing the media on Thursday.
“The briefing follows the technical glitch that resulted in delayed payments to thousands of social grants recipients across the country. During the briefing, the ministers will provide an overview of the causes of the system outage and outline measures by both Sassa and Postbank to prevent similar events from recurring in the future,” the government said.
WATCH LIVE | Why were Sassa grants not paid on time? Government provides answers
