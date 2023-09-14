South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Why were Sassa grants not paid on time? Government provides answers

14 September 2023 - 13:05 By TIMESLIVE
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and minister of communications Mondli Gungubele, who is responsible for Postbank, are briefing the media on Thursday.

“The briefing follows the technical glitch that resulted in delayed payments to thousands of social grants recipients across the country. During the briefing, the ministers will provide an overview of the causes of the system outage and outline measures by both Sassa and Postbank to prevent similar events from recurring in the future,” the government said.

WATCH | Grant payment mess: Hundreds of Sassa beneficiaries starve as payouts not entirely resolved

Sassa beneficiaries were forced to beg for money to go home when their grants were not paid after almost a week.
2 days ago

Postbank chair, board members resign with immediate effect: Leaked letter

Postbank's chairperson Thabile Wonci and several board members have resigned, citing hostility by communications minister Mondli Gungubele.
6 hours ago

Grant beneficiaries back in post office queues after promise of resolved payment glitches

Sassa beneficiaries who did not receive their payouts because of technical glitches on Tuesday and Wednesday were back at the post office on Thursday ...
1 week ago
