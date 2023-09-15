South Africa

Do you have what it takes to fill the shoes of the Postbank board?

15 September 2023 - 08:20
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Minister Mondli Gungubele's department of communications and digital technologies is looking for potential candidates who will serve on the Postbank board. File photo.
Minister Mondli Gungubele's department of communications and digital technologies is looking for potential candidates who will serve on the Postbank board. File photo.
Image: GCIS

A few days after Postbank’s chairperson Thabile Wonci and several board members resigned, the department of communications and digital technologies advertised their posts.  

The board members who resigned cited the severity and recurring nature of negative treatment and hostility suffered at the hands of communications minister Mondli Gungubele.   

On the day their decision became public, the minister invited applications from interested and suitably qualified people to serve as non-executive directors of Postbank. 

Postbank is a state-owned company established with the aim of conducting the business of a bank that will encourage and attract savings, and render transactional services and lending facilities through, among others, the existing infrastructure of the South African Post Office.  

The department has invited applicants with a high degree of integrity, honesty, transparency, ethical leadership, professional competence, due care, confidentiality, accountability and understanding of public sector governance and legislative requirements to apply.  

Do you have what it takes to fill the posts?  

Here are the requirements:  

Potential candidates must have proven skills, knowledge, qualifications and experience that would add value to the company, and are suitable to serve on the board by virtue of their qualifications, knowledge, skills and experience in any of the following disciplines:  

  • Funding and capital structure — knowledge of funding through debt and equity capital markets, regulatory framework.
  • Knowledge of relevant legislative issues 
  • Risk management — credit risk, market risk, liquidity and capital risk, operational risk and finance and regulatory framework.
  • Banking.
  • Information technology.
  • Project management. 
  • Finance, economics and accounting-related fields. 
  • Corporate/commercial law. 
  •  Governance compliance.

Applicants must have a minimum of five years of board experience or at least eight years of experience in an executive or senior management role in the banking sector. Applicants must have a degree and a post-graduate degree qualification will be an added advantage. 

The applicants must provide a comprehensive CV supported by a motivation why the candidate is suitable to serve on the Postbank board, certified proof of academic qualifications and an identity document.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gungubele ignores Postbank directors' resignations, fires them anyway

Communications minister Mondli Gungubele has removed the entire Postbank board in the wake of delayed social grant payments that left 600,000 people ...
News
12 hours ago

Postbank board members explain why Sassa grant recipients were affected

Postbank was effecting social grant payments on its own from September 1 after its migration to its own payment switch on August 20 was successfully ...
News
13 hours ago

WATCH | Postbank cannot guarantee grant payment delays won’t hit again

The management of Postbank cannot guarantee social grant beneficiaries will not experience delayed payments again after the entity “upgraded” its ...
News
17 hours ago

Postbank chair, board members resign with immediate effect: Leaked letter

Postbank's chairperson Thabile Wonci and several board members have resigned, citing hostility by communications minister Mondli Gungubele.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Italy’s PM says migration won’t solve Europe’s demographic crisis World
  2. WATCH | Drinks company appoints AI robot as 'experimental CEO' World
  3. Uber fined R3.9bn for irregular labour relations in Brazil, ordered to ... Business
  4. Global climate protests demand world leaders phase out fossil fuels Sci-Tech
  5. Do you have what it takes to fill the shoes of the Postbank board? South Africa

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV