South Africa

Eskom drops load-shedding to stage 4

15 September 2023 - 14:17 By TimesLIVE
South Africans have had to learn to live with load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Improved generation performance and expectations of lower weekend demand have allowed Eskom to reduce load-shedding from stage 5 to 4 from Friday afternoon.

This is effective from 2pm until 5am on Saturday.

Eskom said pumped storage dam levels have been restored to normal.

An update is expected later on Friday.

TimesLIVE

