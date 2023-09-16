South Africa

Free rugby TV if you bet on Rugby World Cup

16 September 2023 - 15:42 By TIMESLIVE
The Table Bay Hotel is offering a free 'Springbok' shooter at the start of every Springbok game if you drink at the hotel's Union Bar.
Image: Supplied

Hotel and casino group Sun International has jumped on the Rugby World Cup (RWC) bandwagon with a rugby-related betting deal. Anybody betting on the Boks — or against them — via its online betting platform SunBet gets live video coverage of all matches.

“SunBet will provide access to every single match for as little as R1 per day,” Sun International said in a statement this week.

SunBet's initiative opens up the entire tournament to South African rugby fans aged 18 and over with internet access. A bet from R1 or more — every 24 hours on sunbet.co.za — keeps the live video coverage active.”

The initiative also involves global analytics provider Stats Perform.

Chief marketing officer Justin Palte said: “We are thrilled to extend access to rugby's premier event to all eligible and participating South Africans. This initiative is about fostering togetherness and celebrating the essence of the game.”

Sun International will also sell RWC-themed drinks during live rugby matches at its Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town. Patrons can sip on a Kir Royale to toast France’s Le Blues, a Tokyo Mule for Japan’s Brave Blossoms or any of the other special beverages for every country. In addition, all patrols will get a complimentary Springbokshooter at the start of the game at the hotel’s Union Bar.

TimesLIVE

