South Africa

At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo

17 September 2023 - 20:23 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck.
The bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck.
Image: Supplied

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.

According to Arezwothe Protection Services, most people died on the scene of the accident which happened between 5pm and 6pm in the Niani area on the Musina road.

The bus, which crashed head-on with the truck, was believed to be transporting mineworkers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pietermaritzburg teen dies in taxi crash

A taxi crash claimed the life of a Pietermaritzburg teenager and left three others with moderate injuries on Sunday afternoon.
News
3 weeks ago

SA counts massive costs of fatal road crashes running into billions

Emergency services’ budgets being hobbled by high accident rate
News
5 days ago

Grade 5 pupil killed, 80 others injured in bus crash en route from sports trip

A grade 5 pupil was killed and 80 pupils were injured in a road accident when the bus they were travelling in from a sports event lost control in ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo South Africa
  2. Claim against Durban law firm over Ponzi scheme fails News
  3. A funeral fit for a prince: custom casket for Buthelezi at R2m state funeral News
  4. High school pupil vaping up 900%, to help cope with stress Science
  5. Ermelo family turns Brakpan bus into home — complete with office and yoga space News

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV